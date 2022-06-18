Maharashtra's daily Covid tally falls below 4,000-mark after 3 days; 3,883 cases today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The active cases tally however rose to 22,832.

Highlights Maharashtra saw a dip in daily tally of Covid cases, with state logging 3,883 infections & 2 deaths

The state has been reporting over 4,000 cases over the past three days

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases & 3 deaths; Thursday - 4,255, Wednesday - 4,024

Maharashtra saw a dip in the daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the state recording 3,883 new infections and two deaths. The active cases tally however rose to 22,832.

The state has been reporting over 4,000 cases over the past three days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases and three deaths. The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.

So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

A 90-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus and a 54-year-old man ailing from hypertension and chronic kidney disease died due to coronavirus infection.

Of 2,054 new cases, only 104 patients were hospitalised. Only 587 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied in the city. Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between June 11 and 17 was 0.174 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 389 days.

With 14,345 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in Mumbai went up to 1,73,72,791, as per BMC data.

ALSO READ: Close to 200 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health ministry

ALSO READ: Delhi logs 1,797 new Covid cases today, almost 30% higher than yesterday

Latest India News