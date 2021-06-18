Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 9,798 new Covid cases, 198 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 9,798 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,54,508, the death toll increased to 1,16,674 with 198 new fatalities.

Of 198 deaths, 133 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 took place in the last week. Another 450 deaths which had taken place earlier were added after reconciliation of records. The death toll, overall, went up by 648.

Discharged patients outnumbered new infections. As many as 14,347 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,99,983. The number of active cases stands at 1,34,747.

Mumbai recorded 758 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,18,590, while 19 patients died of the infection and 684 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,266 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,87,550.

COVID-19 curbs to be eased in Nagpur from June 21

The authorities in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday announced certain relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs, including allowing all shops and establishments to operate till 8 pm from June 21 onwards.

Issuing the order for the Nagpur municipal limits, Nagpur civic chief Radhakrishnan B said the city will remain in the same level 1 category as before under the state government's five-level plan to ease curbs as per positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

According to the order, all shops and establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 pm, as opposed to the earlier deadline of 5 pm, while malls, theatres and multiplex (with 50 per cent capacity) will be allowed to function till 8 pm.

Apart from this, social gatherings and weddings can take place with 50 per cent capacity of the venue or with 100 guests, whichever is less, while 50 persons will be allowed at funerals, it was stated.

The order further stated that inter-district travel either by private cars, taxis or buses has been regularised. Meanwhile, for the first time since the second wave of the pandemic, Nagpur on Friday did not report a single COVID-19 casualty.

The district registered 55 new coronavirus cases during the day that took its tally to 4,76,706, an official said. The toll in the district now stands at 9,016, while the count of recoveries has reached 4,66,588, leaving the region with 1,102 active cases, he said.

As many as 9,270 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the overall test count in the district to 29,74,283, the official added.

Over half crore people in Maharashtra fully vaccinated in 5 months

More than half a crore people in Maharashtra have become fully vaccinated against coronavirus over the last five months as they have been administered both the doses of vaccines, a report by the state health department has revealed. A total of 53,72,219 people have got both the doses till now, it said.

As per the Election Commission of India's data shared ahead of 2019 Assembly polls, there are a total of nine crore people in Maharashtra who are above 18 years of age. Considering that, the state has been able to vaccinate slightly over five per cent population in the last five months. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has several times claimed that the state has an installed capacity of inoculating eight lakh people on a daily basis. However, the data revealed that the state has managed to administer average two lakh doses daily.

Of the fully vaccinated people, 34,99,679 are from the above-45 age group category, followed by 8,47,938 frontline workers, 8,05,318 health care workers and 2,19,284 under-45 age group, the report said.

A total of 1,55,11,585 people from above-45 age group have received the first dose, while as many as 12,38,085 health care workers have got the first jab.

The health department inoculated 20,20,542 front line workers with the first dose and in the under-45 age group, 27,81,117 people have received the first dose, the report said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.73 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.96 per cent. Currently, 8,54,461 people are in home quarantine and 4,831 are in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Delta plus' variant may trigger third COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | Delhi reports 165 new Covid cases; active count below 2,500

Latest India News