Maharashtra reports 40,956 fresh COVID-19 cases, 793 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 40,956 new COVID cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 discharges in last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 40,956 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 51,79,929.

As many as 793 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 77,191 in Maharashtra.

As many as 71,966 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 45,41,391.

The number of active cases stands at 5,58,996.

Mumbai city reported 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 6,082 recoveries and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 87.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 35,91,783 patients are in home quarantine and 29,955 are in institutional quarantine.

Latest India News