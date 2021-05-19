Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 34,031 fresh COVID cases, 594 fatalities, recovery rates near 91 per cent.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 34,031 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 54,67,537.

As many as 594 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 84,371 in Maharashtra.

As many as 51,457 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 49,78,937.

The number of active cases stands at 4,01,695.

Mumbai city reported 1,350 new COVID-19 cases, 4,565 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,46,163 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 91.06 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent.

Currently, 30,59,095 patients are in home quarantine and 23,828 are in institutional quarantine.

On the other side, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today informed that at least 90 people have died after getting infected with Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) so far in the state.

Doctors have raised an alarm about Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which can turn dangerous if left untreated, amid reports of re-emergence of the rare deadly fungal infection among Covid-19 patients across hospitals in Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The Centre has said it is taking steps to ramp up availability of Amphotericin B - to fight Mucormycosis, a black fungus infection in Covid patients.

