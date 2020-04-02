Maharashtra records 81 fresh cases of coronavirus, number goes up to 416

Image Source : PTI File Image

In a fresh update, the Maharashtra Health Department said 81 fresh cases of the coronavirus have emerged in the state with the total number going up to 416. This includes 19 deaths as well.

Out of the 81 fresh cases of the COVID-19 virus, 57 were reported from Mumbai, six in Pune, 3 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 9 in Ahmednagar, 5 in Thane and one in Buldhana. So far, 42 people have been discharged.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government identified 30 hospitals across the state which would treat only coronavirus patients. There would be 2,305 beds across these hospitals, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. A notification declaring these hospitals as exclusive coronavirus facilities have been issued, he said.

During a video conference with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, prime minister Narendra Modi asked the state government to convert one hospital in every district into a facility for exclusively treating coronavirus cases, he said.

