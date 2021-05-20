Maharashtra records 29,911 fresh COVID-19 cases, 738 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 29,911 new COVID cases, 47,371 recoveries and 738 deaths in last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 29,911 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 54,97,448.

As many as 738 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 85,355 in Maharashtra.

As many as 47,371 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 50,26,308.

The number of active cases stands at 3,83,253.

Mumbai city reported 1,425 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 recoveries and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,47,623 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 91.43 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.55 per cent.

Currently, 29,35,409 patients are in home quarantine and 21,648 are in institutional quarantine.

