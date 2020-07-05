Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Rains: Palghar prohibits movement of people near water bodies

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Palghar, the district administration on Sunday issues an order prohibiting the movement of people near waterfalls, lakes, dams and the seashore. The order comes two days after five men drowned while trying to take a selfie at Kalmandvi Waterfalls near Jawhar town here in Maharashtra.

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde said criminal charges will be imposed against those violating the order.

As per the order, movement of people, specially picnickers,near waterfalls, lakes, dams, forts, and sea shore has been prohibited in view of the monsoon.

There have been cases of mishaps at some of these places and moreover the district is currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinde noted in the order.

If tourists crowd these locations, there is every possibility of violation of the lockdown orders and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, hence the prohibitory order has been issued to ensure safety and health of people, he said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the district in the last couple of days.

