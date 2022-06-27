Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde speaks with Raj Thackeray, fuels alliance rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Amidst the political uproar in Maharashtra, there are reports that Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde has spoken to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the phone. Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam. Their main demand is that the Sena withdraws from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP.

MNS has confirmed, that Shinde enquired about Raj Thackeray's health over the phone. However, sources also say that Shinde has discussed the political developments of Maharashtra with Raj Thackeray. MNS also agreed with Shinde actions. It is worth noting that Aditya Thackeray recently made a statement regarding a possible merger of rebel MLAs with the MNS.

