Maharashtra crisis: SC's relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, BJP preps for floor test | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Highlights The faction - currently in a Guwahati hotel - erupted into joy and celebrations after SC ruling

Shinde claimed support of 39 Sena MLAs, 11 independents or other parties, totalling to 48

Sources said BJP is preparing for the floor test, however, it won't ask for it

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and said that no decision will be taken on their disqualification till July 11. There was jubilation in the rebel Shiv Sena legislators' camp after the Supreme Court proceedings while hectic politicking started in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the mood turned sombre in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Rebel leader Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted, "This is the victory of Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the ideology of Dharmveer Anand Dighe." Amid this, sources reported that CM Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign, he tried it twice but alliance partner and NCP chief Sharad Pawar stopped him from doing so. Sources also informed that BJP has started preparing for the floor test but may not pitch for it. Meanwhile, ED summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who dubt it as conspiracy adding he won't be able to appear before agency on June 28. Taking action against rebels, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stripped 9 ministers camping in Guwahati of their portfolios. Also, Manipur Shiv Sena chief was stopped from meeting rebel MLAs in Guwahati hotel. Shiv Sena said that it is now evident that BJP is pulling the strings in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra. Congress state chief Nana Patole who met Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are alliance partners. We will sit together and discuss things." Congress minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also met Thackeray. The ruling MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is battling a political crisis that unfolded last week after Sena minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat in Gujarat and from there to Guwahati in Assam with several Sena MLAs. Both the states are ruled by the BJP.

The faction - currently in a Guwahati hotel - erupted into joy and celebrations after the apex court ruling and also expressed gratitude to the Centre for providing security to the rebel MLAs and their families. Shinde is reported to have initiated the process to finalise and send a letter to the Maharashtra Governor that they have withdrawn support to the MVA government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress. On the Opposition side, the BJP's core committee meeting got underway with top leaders present to finalise their strategy to form the next government in the state, possibly with the help of the rebel group. Shinde has claimed the support of 39 Sena MLAs, and 11 independents or other parties, totalling to 48, and the group is likely to extend its sojourn in Assam by a few more days. Several leaders joining the meeting were seen beaming in anticipation and some flashed the 'V' sign, indicating an upbeat mood. Hitting out again, MVA Minister Aditya Thackeray alleged that many of the MLAs were misled or abducted to join the rebel group and the party is ready to take them back. "If the rebels had courage, they would have first resigned and faced the electorate instead of all this," said Aaditya Thackeray. Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said that "this a legal battle and will continue" and said the party will fight it out. Meanwhile, sources said BJP is preparing for the floor test, however, it won't ask for it but smaller regional party may demand the trust vote. Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hours after the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray contacted Fadnavis on June 21 after rebellion, tried to patch up: Sources

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray tried to resign twice, stopped by Sharad Pawar, say sources

Latest India News