Maharashtra political crisis: 'Rebel MLAs want to break party,' says CM Uddhav Thackeray

People who used to say they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today: Uddhav

Aaditya Thackeray was also present at the Shiv Sena Bhavan during the chief minister's address

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing party workers on Friday, said rebel MLAs want to "break the party", reported news agency ANI. The comments come from CM Thackeray as Eknath Shinde builds a stronger foundation with 38 Shiv Sena MLAs by his side.

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added, reported the news agency.

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," he said while virtually addressing the party's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs', who had assembled at the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in central Mumbai.

Thackeray added that in the last two-and-a-half years, he battled the COVID 19 pandemic as well as his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray was present at the Shiv Sena Bhavan during the chief minister's address. In the wake of the revolt by Shinde, CM Thackeray had on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to the family home in suburban Bandra.

