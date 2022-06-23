Maharashtra crisis: AAP's Raghav Chadha tweets satirist Jaspal Bhatti's decade-old video mocking horse-trading

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted a video of satirist Jaspal Bhatti mocking the instances of horse-trading in the country.

Maharashtra political crisis: As the Maharashtra government is struggling to be afloat in the middle of a political turmoil, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha tweeted a decade-old video of satirist Jaspal Bhatti's humourous take on horse-trading of MLAs to depict the present situation in the state.

In the tweet which had the video, Chadha said: "Legendary satirist Jaspal Bhatti's humourous take on the trading of MLAs may be decades old but aptly captures the prevalent political circus. However, as a democrat at heart, one doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry."

In the video, Jaspal Bhatti was seen talking to leaders of a party, who had come to him in order to secure some MLAs to maintain strength in the parliament. Bhatti was then seen deciding on an amount that has to be paid to the MLA for them to offer support... and eventually bargain over the price. This situation, however, has a stark resemblance to what was happening in Maharashtra now. This time, however, there has been no instance of horse-trading so far.

Maharashtra political crisis

Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to the family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

