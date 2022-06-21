Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will inform party high command about cross-voting in MLC polls, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra political crisis: A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government saw a set back in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that cross-voting has been done during the polls, and he will inform the high command about it.

He also clarified that there was no threat to the MVA government and his party leaders. The current political developments in Mumbai seem to suggest otherwise. Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs apparently went camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA suffered in the MLC polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

Refuting the ongoing speculations about the MVA, Patole claimed this was a part of BJP's politics going on in the country. "The BJP is misusing power it has at the Centre, which is now not hidden from anyone. A money-power circle is going on. They are pursuing the path of lies, but truth will win. This phase shall pass," the Congress leader said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.

Patole also said state Congress leaders will meet in Mumbai later in the day wherein "we will be taking a stand on what is happening". He also asserted that there was no threat to the MVA government and claimed that getting the majority figure (in the 288-member state Assembly) was a distant dream for the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan declined to comment on state minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and camping at a hotel in Gujarat with some Sena MLAs. He, however, said the Congress candidate's defeat in the Legislative Council polls on Monday was a cause of concern.

