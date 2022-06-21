Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Will inform party high command about cross-voting in MLC polls, says Nana Patole

Will inform party high command about cross-voting in MLC polls, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs apparently went camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA suffered in the MLC polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Mumbai Updated on: June 21, 2022 14:52 IST
mlc polls, nana patole, cross voting
Image Source : PTI

Will inform party high command about cross-voting in MLC polls, says Nana Patole

Highlights

  • Maha Cong chief Nana Patole claimed there was cross voting during MLC polls in Maharashtra.
  • He also clarified that there was no threat to the MVA government and his party leaders.
  • Patole claimed this was a part of BJP's politics going on in the country.

Maharashtra political crisis: A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government saw a set back in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that cross-voting has been done during the polls, and he will inform the high command about it. 

He also clarified that there was no threat to the MVA government and his party leaders. The current political developments in Mumbai seem to suggest otherwise. Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs apparently went camping in Gujarat's Surat city, a day after the Sena-led MVA suffered in the MLC polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

Refuting the ongoing speculations about the MVA, Patole claimed this was a part of BJP's politics going on in the country. "The BJP is misusing power it has at the Centre, which is now not hidden from anyone. A money-power circle is going on. They are pursuing the path of lies, but truth will win. This phase shall pass," the Congress leader said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.

Patole also said state Congress leaders will meet in Mumbai later in the day wherein "we will be taking a stand on what is happening". He also asserted that there was no threat to the MVA government and claimed that getting the majority figure (in the 288-member state Assembly) was a distant dream for the BJP.

Related Stories
Maharashtra MLC election result: BJP wins 5 seats; Sena, NCP get 2 each

Maharashtra MLC election result: BJP wins 5 seats; Sena, NCP get 2 each

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena removes Eknath Shinde as leader of legislative party group

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena removes Eknath Shinde as leader of legislative party group

Maharashtra: Will CM Thackeray be able to save his govt? Here is the seat count in state Assembly

Maharashtra: Will CM Thackeray be able to save his govt? Here is the seat count in state Assembly

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan declined to comment on state minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and camping at a hotel in Gujarat with some Sena MLAs. He, however, said the Congress candidate's defeat in the Legislative Council polls on Monday was a cause of concern.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra MLC election result: BJP wins 5 seats; Sena, NCP get 2 each

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News