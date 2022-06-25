Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs; Thackeray cries betrayal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee today at 1 pm. The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan in which the Chief Minister will join virtually. Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him. Notably, the Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday. The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification. However, the Ekanth Shinde faction has given a notice of no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker.