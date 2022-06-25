Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs; Thackeray cries betrayal

A decision will be taken today at the national executive meeting. Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Jirwal might issue notice to 16 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena on suspension of their membership. Although the Shinde faction is prepared for this, they have already prepared a legal team to challenge this possible suspension. BJP is likely to support from behind the scenes in any such scenario. But if suspension happens, the Maharashtra drama may drag on for a long time.

Here are the names of 16 MLAs

Eknath Shinde

Tanaji Sawant

Prakash Surve

Yamini Jadhav

Bharat Gogavale

Abdul Sattar

Balaji Kalyankar

Anil Babar

Lata Sonawane

Sanjay Shirsath

Sandipan Bhumre

Mahesh Shinde

Prakash Abitkar

Sanjay Raymulkar

Balaji Kinikar

Ramesh Bornare

- Reports Rajiv Singh (India TV)