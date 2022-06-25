Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
  Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs; Thackeray cries betrayal
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs; Thackeray cries betrayal

Thackeray, meanwhile, has upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so and also tore into the BJP, saying it wants to 'finish off Shiv Sena'.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: June 25, 2022 8:51 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee today at 1 pm. The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan in which the Chief Minister will join virtually. Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him. Notably, the Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday. The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification. However, the Ekanth Shinde faction has given a notice of no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker.

 

Maharashtra political crisis

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Fate of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to be decided today?

    A decision will be taken today at the national executive meeting. Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Jirwal might issue notice to 16 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena on suspension of their membership. Although the Shinde faction is prepared for this, they have already prepared a legal team to challenge this possible suspension. BJP is likely to support from behind the scenes in any such scenario. But if suspension happens, the Maharashtra drama may drag on for a long time.

    Here are the names of 16 MLAs

    Eknath Shinde
    Tanaji Sawant
    Prakash Surve
    Yamini Jadhav
    Bharat Gogavale
    Abdul Sattar
    Balaji Kalyankar
    Anil Babar
    Lata Sonawane
    Sanjay Shirsath
    Sandipan Bhumre
    Mahesh Shinde
    Prakash Abitkar
    Sanjay Raymulkar
    Balaji Kinikar
    Ramesh Bornare

    - Reports Rajiv Singh (India TV) 

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'Will fight', say Shiv Sena leaders after meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

     

    Shiv Sena leaders on Friday, after the conclusion of a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that they will "fight out" the ongoing political crisis in the state and the party is intact.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA vandalised in Mumbai

    The office of one of the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena, Mangesh Kudalkar, was vandalised on Friday allegedly by party workers amid the ongoing factionalism in the party.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Shinde faction moves no-confidence motion against Maha Dy. Speaker after Uddhav faction's plea to disqualify rebel MLAs

    A day after the Uddhav Thackeray faction submitted a plea before Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal to disqualify the rebel MLAs, the Ekanth Shinde faction on Friday gave a notice of no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    We have nothing to do with crisis faced by Shiv Sena, says Maharashtra BJP chief

    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that the party has "nothing to do" with the problems faced by Shiv Sena due to revolt by a section of its MLAs.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'Had suspected this... we were backstabbed by our own': Uddhav Thackeray on rebellion in Shiv Sena

    Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he had suspected the rebellion and revealed that Eknath Shinde who turned rebel, had raised the issue in front of him of the MLAs willing to go with the BJP.

     

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Police on alert as Shiv Sena workers expected to take to streets

    Police authorities in Maharashtra have issued an alert across the state as Shiv Sena supporters are likely to stage angry protests following senior leader and minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion. 

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Thackeray takes on Shinde: 'Your son is MP, should my son also not grow politically?'

    Digging in his heels, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed determination to fight the political crisis gripping his government and took on cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, saying the rebel leader's son is a Lok Sabha MP and should his son Aaditya Thackeray not also grow politically as both sides showed no signs of backing down to break the four-day-old impasse.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

    NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday evening met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence amid the political crisis caused by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

     

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Development works should not be hampered by political crisis: Thackeray tells bureaucrats

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the state administration that important development works related to welfare of people shouldn't be held up due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

     

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Thackeray cries betrayal, slams rebel Shinde; says BJP wants to 'finish off' Sena

    Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and also tore into the BJP, saying it wants to "finish off" his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.

     

  • Jun 25, 2022 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

