Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Shinde as leader

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati.

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates : The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra remains on shaky ground over which, now, is the 'real' Shiv Sena? The political slugfest between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena MLAs led by rebel party leader Eknath Shinde has fast snowballed into a political fight over who will now lead the party. Of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, two-thirds, that is more than 37 party MLAs, have owed allegiance to Shinde, who is now claiming that more than 40 MLAs of the party are firmly supporting him, and many more MLAs are likely to join him in the next few days. Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of Hindutva, Shinde is now asserting his claim on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, the real Shiv Sena and even the party's election symbol. Meanwhile, the BJP is waiting for the final outcome of the political fight.

