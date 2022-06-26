Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Shinde camp mulls legal action against disqualification notices to rebel MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits the photography exhibition titled Shriman Balasaheb Thackeray/Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati/Former Maharashtra CM and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis with BJP MLAs at the Assembly.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates : ​​The political turmoil in Maharashtra has entered the 6th day today as division within the Shiv Sena party has put in doubt the survival of the ruling MVA coalition. The rebel faction led by senior leader Eknath Shinde continues to hold his flock tight even as the Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs holed up in Guwahati, including Shinde, for not obeying the party whip. The adamant Shinde camp, however, maintained that they would challenge the summons in court as a motion for removal has already been moved by the rebel camp against the deputy speaker. The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday also passed a resolution authorizing CM and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde. A few incidents of attack on the offices of rebel MLAs have taken place in parts of the state. Shinde responded to the voilent incidents saying Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Latest India News