Maharashtra political crisis: Essential to get out of MVA, Eknath Shinde after Uddhav's emotional appeal

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Eknath Shinde, hours after Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal in a virtual public address, has asked the Chief Minister to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks.

In two back-to-back tweets, Eknath Shinde wrote, "In the last two and a half years, MVA government benefited only the constituent parties,... while the alliance parties are getting stronger, the Shiv Sainiks is being systematically embezzled."

"It is essential to get out of the unnatural front for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra," Eknath Shinde said.

Meanwhile, a photo of Eknath Shinde with other MLAs, who are camping at a hotel in Guwahati, has surfaced showing them holding discussions.

As the Maharashtra government crisis continues to unfold, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made another statement saying Uddhav Thackeray was CM and will remain in the future too.

"If we get the chance, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Sanjay Raut added.

