'Can't scare us,' replies rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to disqualification move by team Uddhav

Eknath Shinde has replied to Maharashtra CM Uddhav's move to disqualify 12 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Who are you trying to scare? We know the law too, says Eknath Shinde after disqualification effort

Eknath, however, demanded action against Uddhav for creating an illegal group without a number

On Thursday, Shiv Sena demanding disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Political crisis: In retort to Shiv Sena's demand of disqualifying 12 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, the rebel leader said "you can't scare us".

In a tweet, Eknath Shinde said: "You can't scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs. Because we are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray."

He added: "Who are you trying to scare? We know the law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule), the whip is for assembly work, not for meetings. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard." Instead of budging, the leader went on to add: "We demand action against you for creating an illegal group without a number."

Earlier on Thursday, demanding disqualification of rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said: "We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded the membership of 12 MLAs be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting."

Shinde, 58, is the sitting MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city, and also the key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region, which is considered a Sena stronghold.

The Sena minister had gone incommunicado on Tuesday morning and later surfaced in a Surat hotel with a bunch of Sena MLAs, defeating the two-and-a-half-year-old MVA into a deep political crisis with his act of rebellion against his party's leadership. Shinde is currently camping in Assam's Guwahati with a group of Sena MLAs and independent legislators.

