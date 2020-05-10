Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Maharashtra: 786 police personnel tested COVID-19 positive, 7 died

As many as 786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, informed the state police on Sunday. Of the total 786, 703 are active cases, 76 recovered and 7 deaths.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 12:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

As many as 786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, informed the state police on Sunday. Of the total 786, 703 are active cases, 76 recovered and 7 deaths. There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 732 accused have been arrested for the same.

“There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 732 accused have been arrested for the same”, said  Maharashtra police. 

Image Source : ANI

Maharashtra has reported 1165 new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20228. A health department official said the state has reported death of 48 patients yesterday, taking the toll to 779. A 51-year-old police constable who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Nashik district yesterday.

