Maharashtra village offers tax benefits on clicking, submitting pics of those defecating in open

In order to curb open defecation, the gram panchayat of Jarandi village in Maharashtra has decided to cancel the ration cards of families even if one of the members is caught defecating in the open. The authorities have also decided to offer tax benefits to villagers who report about those relieving themselves in the open. The sarpanch of Jarandi gram panchayat Samadhan Tayade, "We passed a resolution on Wednesday recommending cancellation of ration cards of families if any member is caught defecating in the open."

Villagers will get tax benefits if they click pictures of people defecating in the open and submit them to the gram panchayat, he added.

The 5,000-plus residents of Jarandi in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have toilets in their homes with enough water supply, but some still choose to relieve themselves in the open, especially on the entry road to the village, the sarpanch said.

Despite the government's efforts to make villages open-defecation free, some people continue the habit, Tayade said.

This has been a long-standing demand of the villagers and this resolution will help penalise those who practise the unhygienic habit, he added.

"We held a gram sabha on Wednesday and decided to take strict action against those defecating in the open," gramsevak Sunil Mangrule said.

