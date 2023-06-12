Maharashtra: Police arrest wanted prime accused of online gaming and conversion racket

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime accused of online gaming and conversion racket arrested

Maharashtra: In a major success, Thane police on Sunday (June 11) arrested Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, the prime accused wanted by UP Police for allegedly operating a racket involved in the religious conversion of youngsters through an online gaming application. According to police, Baddo has been arrested from Alibaug town of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

An official informed that Ghaziabad police were searching for Shahnawaz khan, who hails from Mumbra township in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Khan is being taken for questioning

He is being taken to Mumbra for questioning in his alleged involvement in operating a racket for converting youngsters through an online gaming application.

Based on a complaint, Khan and the cleric of a mosque in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Complaint was lodged last month

Police informed that a man from Ghaziabad had lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that the cleric and Baddo had unlawfully converted his son, who recently passed the class 12 board exam, to Islam.

The complainant alleged that his son came in contact with Baddo through an online gaming app and frequently spoke to him, following which he got inclined towards adopting Islam, the police said.

The boy told his father that he had converted to Islam after being convinced by Baddo, according to police.

Latest India News