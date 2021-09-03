No new Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, assures health minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary against Covid-19 during a vaccination camp at Shahaji Raje Sport Complex, at Andheri West in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope, on Friday, said that no Covid-infused lockdown will be imposed in the state in the coming days.

“There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he told reporters here.

“The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time,” he added.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said.

Pune region recorded the highest 35 deaths during the day.

As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345. There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 percent while the fatality rate is 2.12 percent. Rural parts of Akola and Nagpur along with Hingoli and Wardha districts and municipal corporations of Latur and Malegaon did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

(with agency inputs)

Latest India News