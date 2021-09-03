Friday, September 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. No new Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, assures health minister

No new Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, assures health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that no lockdown would be imposed in the state anytime soon.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: September 03, 2021 21:01 IST
mumbai, covid 19
Image Source : PTI

A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary against Covid-19 during a vaccination camp at Shahaji Raje Sport Complex, at Andheri West in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope, on Friday, said that no Covid-infused lockdown will be imposed in the state in the coming days. 

“There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he told reporters here.

“The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time,” he added. 

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said.

Pune region recorded the highest 35 deaths during the day.

As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345. There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 percent while the fatality rate is 2.12 percent. Rural parts of Akola and Nagpur along with Hingoli and Wardha districts and municipal corporations of Latur and Malegaon did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

(with agency inputs)

 

ALSO READ | Kerala: Will there be complete lockdown in the state? CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 3,741 fresh cases, 52 deaths

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News