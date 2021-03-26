Maharashtra to impose night curfew from March 28 onwards amid Covid-19 cases surge

Image Source : AP Maharashtra to impose night curfew from March 28 onwards as Covid-19 cases surge.

Maharashtra has decided to impose a night curfew across the state from March 28 (Sunday night) onwards in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The curfew will remain effective till further orders. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office informed on Friday.

In view of the increasing number of corona patients in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed to impose a night curfew in the entire state from Sunday night (March 28) to avoid congestion, implement some strict measures to curb the growing infection and implement it effectively.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with all the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Civil Surgeons of District Government Hospitals, District and State Task Force members, and superintendents of medical colleges.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, former Minister Dr Deepak Sawant, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department Manukumar Srivastava, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge and Health Minister Secretary Pradeep Vyas, Medical Education Secretary Saurabh Vijay, Chief Minister's Secretary Abasaheb Jarhad, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Asim Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Medical Education Director Tatyarao Lahane and other senior officials were present at the meeting at Varsha's residence.

Key takeaways from CM Uddhav's meeting

I don't want to lock down but...: CM Uddhav

Concerned about the covid situation in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "I have no intention of imposing a lockdown, but given the growing number of patients, there is a possibility that the health facilities that we have set up on a large scale across the state will also be reduced."

He also directed each district to focus on the availability of health facilities, beds and medicines and the need to increase them.

Danger not avoided but increased: Uddhav

After a second wave in a country like Britain, they are now slowly reopening things after a two-and-a-half month lockdown. The same situation is happening now. People need to realize that the threat has not gone away, on the contrary, it has increased.

The number of patients is increasing rapidly, it is not possible to say how much more it will increase in the coming period. In such a case, there is a need to consider strict measures. He also instructed the district collector to apply lockdown if there is a need in the district where the number of patients is increasing rapidly, but do not apply it suddenly.

Night curfew a sign of strict restrictions: Uddhav emphasises

Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to realize that if they do not follow, then Nilaja will have to impose stricter restrictions in the near future. The state government has issued guidelines to private establishments regarding changes in attendance of their employees as well as office hours.

They should be closely monitored to see if they are complying and strict action should be taken against them if the SOPs imposed on them in crowded places like malls, bars, hotels, cinemas are not implemented.

Malls to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am

Malls will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am. The Chief Minister also instructed that care should be taken to ensure that there would be no crowds and restrictions on socio-political and cultural programs should be observed.

Accelerate vaccination

Although the state is number one in the country in terms of immunization program today, the Chief Minister said that the program should be implemented more effectively.

Need more vaccines from Center: Amit Deshmukh

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that it should be ascertained whether the village is ready for vaccination and while speeding up the vaccination process, the state should ask the Center to make the vaccine available in large numbers.

He also expressed the need for timely delivery of oxygen to the producers to ensure a smooth supply of oxygen. He said that the vaccination of teachers and professors should be completed before the commencement of schools and colleges, and those working in the transport system should also be vaccinated. As the number of patients is increasing in the rural areas of the state.

