  4. Maharashtra news: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction challenging disqualification proceedings on Aug 1

Maharashtra news: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction challenging disqualification proceedings on Aug 1

Both sides have accused each other of defying the party whip during the Speaker's election and the trust vote on July 3 and 4, respectively, seeking disqualification of the legislators from both sides.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi, Gonika Arora Written By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: July 20, 2022 12:19 IST
Image Source : PTI The turmoil began with a rebellion in the Shiv Sena following which Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister on June 29.

Maharashtra news: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced a hearing on the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena challenging disqualification proceedings initiated against them under the constitutional scheme. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav faction, told a bench headed by Chief Justice  N V Ramana that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not have sworn in the new government when the apex court was seized of the matter. "Speaker recognising a whip other than the official whip nominated by the party is malafide," Sibal told the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

The CJI-led bench on July 11 had granted interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the grounds of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

