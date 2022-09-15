Maharashtra logs 755 new Covid cases today, 15% lesser than yesterday; Mumbai adds 138

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai accounted for 1,309 active cases, followed by 1,183 in Pune and 962 in Thane

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 755 new coronavirus-positive cases and four deaths, which took the state's overall infection tally to 81,13,612 and the toll to 1,48,302, an official said. This was a drop from the 881 cases and five deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, he said.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai circle led with 335, followed by 222 in Pune circle, 43 in Latur circle, 42 in Nashik circle, 41 in Kolhapur circle, 35 in Nagpur circle, 22 in Akola circle and 15 in Aurangabad circle, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for three deaths, while one fatality took place in Kolhapur circle, he added. The recovery count increased by 1,165 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,60,298, leaving the state with 5,012 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai accounted for 1,309 active cases, followed by 1,183 in Pune and 962 in Thane, he added. The state health department's data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. It also revealed that 8,44,64,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 26,797 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,13,612; fresh cases 755; death toll 1,48,302; recoveries 79,60,298; active cases 5,012; total tests 8,44,64,912.

Mumbai adds 138 cases

Mumbai reported 138 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,48,640 and the toll to 19,722, a civic official said. On Wednesday, the city had seen 203 cases and two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Of the new cases, only 14 are symptomatic, the official added. The recovery count rose by 289 and reached 11,27,609, leaving the city with 1,309 active cases, he added.

BMC data showed that 1,82,05,946 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai so far, including 8,433 in the last 24 hours. This is lower than the 9,281 tests conducted in the preceding 24-hour period.

It also revealed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 8 and 14 was 0.019 per cent. The caseload doubling time was 3,783 days, as per official data.

(with PTI inputs)

