Maharashtra records 1089 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths: 10 Points

Image Source : PTI Health workers wearing protective suits screen the residents of Koliwada during a house-to-house health survey, after detection of COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Friday, May 8, 2020.

With 1089 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, Maharashtra's figure soared to 19,063. The death toll due to the respiratory infection rose to 731 and 37 deaths reported during the day, a health department statement said. About 169 patients were discharged after recovery. In a live webcast on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted rumours of Army deployment in Mumbai. However, he added that the state government might ask for "additional manpower" if needed.

CORONAVIRUS IN MAHARASHTRA: 10 POINTS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refuted rumors that Army will be called in to manage the coronavirus crisis in Mumbai. However, the state government, if necessary, might ask for "additional manpower" from the Union government to give respite to the police in the state capital who are working round-the-clock. Uddhav admitted that the "chain" of virus infection has not been broken in the state yet. In a major shakeup, the Maharashtra government has transferred BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases. While Pardeshi has been transferred to the urban development department as an additional chief secretary, Iqbal Chahal has taken charge as the new BMC commissioner. State capital Mumbai reported 784 new patients and 25 deaths. Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune. Total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals is 3,470. So far, 2,12,350 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra. There are 1,139 containment zones while 2,39, 531 people are in home quarantine, and 13,494 in institutional quarantine. Pune has reported 1,938 positive cases and 132 deaths so far. Thane city has recorded 724 cases and eight deaths, Navi Mumbai city 716 cases, and four deaths. Kalyan Dombivali has recorded 284 cases and three deaths, Mira Bhayander 192 cases, and two deaths. Vasai Virar has recorded 194 cases and nine deaths, Panvel 132 cases and two deaths, Malegaon 450 cases, and 12 deaths. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Total number of cases 19,063, new cases 1,089, deaths 731, discharged 3,470, active cases 14,862, tests conducted 2,12,350.

(With PTI inputs)

