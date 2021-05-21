Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 13 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli

As many as 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest between Potegaon and Rajoli in eastern Vidarbha's Gadchiroli on Friday. The encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The C-60 unit commandos of Maharashtra Police cracked down upon the Naxals in a camp near a village. Some weapons, substantial literature and other materials of daily need from the place have been recovered.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

"We had kicked off the operation a day ago itself after learning about the Maoist presence in the forest. So far, we have learnt about 13 bodies being recovered. The searches are still on," he said.

The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal's broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.

