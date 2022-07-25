Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANDEEPDADARMNS 'King's son won't...': Taking dig at Uddhav, MNS leader shares Bal Thackeray's pic with nephew Raj

Highlights MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande shared Raj Thackeray's picture with uncle Bal Thackeray.

Not just that, Deshpande accompanied the photo with a dramatic caption.

"Not the king's son, but the one who deserves will become king", he wrote.

Maharashtra news: In what seemed like a clear dig at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday shared MNS chief Raj Thackeray's picture with late uncle Bal Thackeray.

Not just that, Deshpande accompanied the photo with a dramatic caption, a dialogue from the film Super 30: "Not the king's son, but the one who deserves will become king".

The post assumes significance amid political ties between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, and the MNS. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Raj Thackeray last week. The MNS chief had last month undergone hip replacement surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

The meeting between the two leaders came ahead of the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the pending expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, sources said on Monday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena will move Supreme Court against the Election Commission. Earlier, SC heard the plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena challenging disqualification proceedings initiated against them under the constitutional scheme.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav faction, told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not have sworn in the new government when the apex court was seized of the matter.

