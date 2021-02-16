Maharashtra: 5 killed in collision between several vehicles on Mumbai - Pune Expressway

Image Source : ANI 5 killed in collision between several vehicles on Mumbai - Pune Expressway

At least five people killed and five others were injured in a massive collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai - Pune Expressway near Khopoli in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra on Monday night.

The injured and bodies of the deceased have been taken to Khapoli hospital and MGM hospital, Vashi.

The tragic accident took place at 1 am when speeding cars and a truck, running over the expressway, rammed into each other.

