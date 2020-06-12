Image Source : PTI Lockdown will not be extended in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra government on Friday clarified that the lockdown in the state will not be extended. Chief Minister' Uddhav Thackeray also appealed people to avoid crowding in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. At present, the lockdown is imposed in the state till June 30.

"Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere. Follow the instructions given by the government and take care of yourself," the Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

लॉकडाऊन पुन्हा जाहीर केलेला नाही. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी जनतेला विनंती व आवाहन केले आहे की कुठेही गर्दी करू नका. शासनाने दिलेल्या सूचनांचे पालन करा आणि स्वतःची काळजी घ्या. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

The statement from the CMO came after several reports surfaced that the government may further extend lockdown in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Thackeray had said that lockdown could be re-imposed again if the relaxations to the COVI-19 lockdown turns out to be risky.

"If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown," said a tweet from Maharashtra CMO.

"The Govt is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona," the CMO said in another tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. India on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, with 396 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage