Maharashtra unlock: Restrictions to be eased partially in Mumbai from June 7

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA on Friday announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued a formal order on the unlocking of Mumbai city. Mumbai civic body informed that the city falls under Level 3 of Maharashtra government's break the chain order.

As per the plan, for Level 3, the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40% and Mumbai has 5.56 per cent positivity rate and 32.51 per cent oxygen bed occupancy.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 5-level unlock plan to be implemented from Monday

This comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) late on Friday night announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.

Check out full list of guidelines:

1. Shops dealing with essential items will be open till 4 pm on all days and non-essential items till 4 pm on weekdays.

2. All malls, gyms and theatres will remain closed.

3. Film shooting is allowed in bubble. No movement outside post 5 pm.

4. 48-hour prior RT-PCR test report mandatory at Mumbai airport.

5. Dine-in at restaurants at 50% capacity shall be allowed till 4 pm after which only takeaway and home delivery is permitted.

6. Private offices can remain open till 4 pm on working days while office attendance (including government offices) will be at 50%.

7. Travel in local trains is permitted only for medical and essential services.

8. Cycling and morning walk in public places is allowed between 5 am and 9 am every day.

9. Outdoor sports allowed on weekdays from 5 am to 9 am.

10. Social/Cultural/Entertainment gatherings allowed with 50% capacity.

11. 50 people for marriages, 20 for funerals.

Latest India News