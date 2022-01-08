Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fresh Covid restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, schools closed till Feb 15 | Top points

Highlights Fresh restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra in light of Covid cases.

Schools and colleges have been closed till February 15.

Spas, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut, while malls will operate at 50% capacity.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed fresh curbs in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. All schools and colleges will remain shut for physical classes till February 15. The decision comes one day after a review meeting that took place on Friday regarding the Covid situation in the state.

Here's all you need to know:

Public gatherings will be prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am, and a night curfew will remain the state during these hours. Schools and colleges will remain shut for physical classes till February 15. Salons and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, and spas, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Hotel restaurant, cinema, auditorium will remain open till 10 pm only at 50 percent capacity. Play grounds and tourist spots will also remain shut. Malls will open at 50% capacity.

Latest India News