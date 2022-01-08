Fresh Covid restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, schools closed till Feb 15 | Top points

Highlights
- Fresh restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra in light of Covid cases.
- Schools and colleges have been closed till February 15.
- Spas, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut, while malls will operate at 50% capacity.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed fresh curbs in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. All schools and colleges will remain shut for physical classes till February 15. The decision comes one day after a review meeting that took place on Friday regarding the Covid situation in the state.
Here's all you need to know:
- Public gatherings will be prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am, and a night curfew will remain the state during these hours.
- Salons and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, and spas, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed.
- Hotel restaurant, cinema, auditorium will remain open till 10 pm only at 50 percent capacity.
- Play grounds and tourist spots will also remain shut. Malls will open at 50% capacity.