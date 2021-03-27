Maharashtra records nearly 36,000 new covid cases, Mumbai sees over 6000

Image Source : PTI 35,726 new coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra, Mumbai sees 6,123 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 35,726 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the state to 26,73,461, With 116 fatalities, death toll reached 54,073. The state had reported 36,902 infections on Friday

As many as 14,523 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 23,14,579. The number of active cases stands at 3,03,475.

Mumbai set another record by reporting 6,130 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. Twelve deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,645.

As many as 1,57,311 coronavirus tests were carried out, taking the total to 1,91,92,750.

