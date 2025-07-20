Maharashtra Minister accused of playing 'rummy' on mobile during legislative session; he responds In his defence, the Maharashtra Agricultural Minister and NCP leader said that he was actually checking YouTube to find out what was happening in the lower house of the state legislature.

Mumbai:

A row erupted in Maharashtra on Sunday after NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar shared a video of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate in which he could be seen purportedly playing rummy on his mobile during a session of the state legislature.

Sharing the video on 'X' (previously known as Twitter), Rohit targeted the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and questioned whether such "misguided ministers" will ever hear the pleas of the farmers.

"The ruling NCP faction is unable to function without consulting the BJP, which is why even as there are several issues related to agriculture pending and eight farmers committing suicide daily in the state, the agriculture minister, who has no work, appears to have time to play rummy," he said in a post in Marathi.

What did Kokate say in his defence?

In his defence, the Maharashtra Agricultural Minister and NCP leader said that he was actually checking YouTube to find out what was happening in the lower house of the state legislature. He also slammed Rohit Pawar and said it was the NCP-SP MLA who was actually addicted to playing rummy.

"Rohit Pawar has become addicted to playing rummy. It wasn't rummy, but solitaire on my phone. Some PA or OSD must have downloaded that game on my phone... I had opened YouTube to see what was going on in the lower house. How does he know what rummy is? I don't know what rummy is. He must play it a lot, so he thought I was playing it too. It was a solitaire game... 10 different types of ads come up on YouTube... You have to watch it for 30 seconds, and you can't even skip it," Kokate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kokate not new to controversies...

The Maharashtra minister is not new to controversies. In April this year, he claimed that farmers use the money received from agriculture schemes for weddings and other activities, instead of using it for their benefit. Kokate was later forced to issue an apology on his statement.

Besides, the Maharashtra minister and his brother Sunil Kokate were convicted by a Nashik court earlier this year for submitting fake documents to secure flats under the government quota. The two were sentenced to two years of jail, but they filed an appeal against their conviction, which has been stayed by a sessions court.