Maharashtra man tries to cross border to meet girlfriend in Pakistan, gets caught by BSF near Kutch

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra man tries to cross border to meet girlfriend

BSF troops caught a 20-year-old man on Thursday night from near the international border in Gujarat's Kutch. According to the troops, the man was trying to cross the border through Rann of Kutch area.

The man, identified as Siddiqui Mohamad Zishan, is a resident from Maharashtra's Osmanabad. According to his statement to the security forces, he attempted to cross the border to meet a girl, who he fell in love with after they met online. The girl, named Samra belongs from Shah Faisal Town of Karachi.

Zishan said that they both were in contact through Facebook and Whatsapp. He wanted to go to Pakistan and meet her. He used Google Map for navigation and left home in a black coloured motorbike, which he abandoned near Fossil Park.

His father had already lodged a missing complaint after he left his hometown. Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police shared the information with Gujarat Police regarding the complaint. Later, The Gujarat Police from Kutch, further shared the information with BSF troops.

His mobile location was traced to be in Dholavira. During a search operation, BSF found his bike in the afternoon, and later in the night, they found Zishan in a dehydrated state. He had gone unconscious for about two hours in the Rann.

The troops recovered PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, UCO Bank ATM Card, and a mobile phone from his possession. BSF has handed over Zishan to the police for further investigation. The police are now verifying whether Zishan's story is true or not.

