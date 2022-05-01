Maharashtra man pours petrol to fasten 'burning process' at crematorium in Pune, 11 injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image of Maharashtra police

Highlights 11 people were injured, were rushed to hospital after they suffered burn injuries in Pune.

A man had poured petrol into the pyre to 'fasten the process' during a funeral, causing accident.

The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police.

At least 11 people were injured and were rushed to a hospital after they suffered burn injuries at a crematorium in Maharashtra's Pune.

The cause of the incident, police said, was because a man had poured petrol into the pyre to 'fasten the process' during a funeral. A can had exploded in the process, injuring the 11 people. Some were seriously injured, police informed.

The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

“The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe,” he said.

Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said. As per Kamble’s son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members, the official added.

ALSO READ: Watch | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

(pti inputs)

Latest India News