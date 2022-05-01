Sunday, May 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra man pours petrol to fasten 'burning process' at crematorium in Pune, 11 injured

Maharashtra man pours petrol to fasten 'burning process' at crematorium in Pune, 11 injured

The cause of the incident, police said, was because a man had poured petrol into the pyre to 'fasten the process' during a funeral. A can had exploded in the process, injuring the 11 people. Some were seriously injured, police informed.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Mumbai Updated on: May 01, 2022 0:09 IST
Representative image of Maharashtra police
Image Source : PTI

Representative image of Maharashtra police

Highlights

  • 11 people were injured, were rushed to hospital after they suffered burn injuries in Pune.
  • A man had poured petrol into the pyre to 'fasten the process' during a funeral, causing accident.
  • The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police.

At least 11 people were injured and were rushed to a hospital after they suffered burn injuries at a crematorium in Maharashtra's Pune. 

The cause of the incident, police said, was because a man had poured petrol into the pyre to 'fasten the process' during a funeral. A can had exploded in the process, injuring the 11 people. Some were seriously injured, police informed. 

The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

“The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe,” he said.

Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said. As per Kamble’s son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members, the official added. 

ALSO READ: Watch | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

(pti inputs)

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News