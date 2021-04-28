Maharashtra: Man fined Rs 50,000 after over 250 guests attend daughter's wedding

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Man fined Rs 50,000 after over 250 guests attend daughter's wedding.

A man was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms by inviting over 250 guests for his daughter's wedding in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the local authorities, Ram Govind Biradar had organised his daughter's wedding in Talegao (Bho) village of Deoni tehsil on Monday.

Block development officer Manoj Raut and deputy tehsildar Vilas Tarange were inspecting the curfew in Deoni, when they noticed the event, and found 250 to 300 people gathered at the venue, the official said.

As per the COVID-19 curbs, only 25 people are allowed to be present at weddings.

The father of the bride was fined Rs 50,000 for flouting the norm, he added.

