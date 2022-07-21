Maha: Man creates drama, climbs mobile phone tower in Jalna, demands wife's return from her maternal home

Highlights
- Man allegedly under influence of alcohol climbed atop 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra
- The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil
- The man came down from the tower after four hours after villages gave him assurance
Maharashtra News: A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed atop a 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Jalna district seeking that his wife return home from her parent's place, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.
"He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later," he said.
Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay'.
ALSO READ | If parents can buy children cricket kit, they can buy them bottled water too: Bombay HC in response to PIL
ALSO READ | Gyanvapi case: SC declines plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling', next hearing in Oct first week