Maha: Man creates drama, climbs mobile phone tower in Jalna, demands wife's return from her maternal home

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights Man allegedly under influence of alcohol climbed atop 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil

The man came down from the tower after four hours after villages gave him assurance

Maharashtra News: A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed atop a 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Jalna district seeking that his wife return home from her parent's place, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.

"He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later," he said.

Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay'.

