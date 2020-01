Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Bus falls in well in Malegaon, 25 passengers injured

A State Transport (ST) bus in Maharashtra has fallen in a well near Malegaon after colliding with an autorickshaw. 25 passengers have been injured. Media reports suggest that 7 people have lost their lives. It is not yet clear whether there are any passengers stuck inside the bus. Rescue work is going on.

The bus driver lost control after one of the tyres burst. The bus then collided with the auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into the well.

(More details awaited)