Maharashtra logs 611 Covid cases today, 10% higher than yesterday; Mumbai adds 106

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 16 and 22 was 0.010 per cent.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 611 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,18,185 and the death toll to 1,48,324, a health official said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 550 cases and three fatalities, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 106 of the new cases, while the two deaths took place in Panvel in Raigad district and Nagpur.

The recovery count rose by 687 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,66,082, which left the state with an active caseload of 3,779, he said.

State health department showed the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,46,42,478 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 24,262 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Mumbai adds 106 COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reported 106 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the tally in the city to 11,49,551, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,728, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The addition to the tally breached the 100-mark a day after the metropolis saw 98 cases, he pointed out. Of the 106 cases, only 15 are symptomatic, he said.

The recovery count rose by 159 and reached 11,29,071, leaving the city with an active caseload of 752.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city was 1,82,62,566, including 7,882 in the last 24 hours, up from 7,266 in the preceding 24-hour period.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 16 and 22 was 0.010 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 7,099 days, as per official data.

