Maharashtra logs 550 new Covid cases today; Mumbai contributes 98

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 550 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,574 and toll to 1,48,322, the state health department said. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 640 cases and five fatalities.

State capital Mumbai logged 98 new cases and two deaths, while Chandrapur district recorded one fatality. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent. The number of active infection cases stands at 3,857, the state health department said, adding that 740 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,65,395.

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent. A total of 24,105 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 8,46,18,216.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,17,574; new cases: 550; death toll 1,48,322; active cases: 3,857; tests so far: 8,46,18,216.

Mumbai logs 2 deaths

Mumbai on Thursday reported 98 COVID-19 cases, the second time the addition to the tally was less than 100 this month, a civic official said. The metropolis also recorded two deaths, which took the toll to 19,728, he added.

The tally in the city now stands at 11,49,445, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Only nine out of the 98 new cases are symptomatic, he added. The lowest daily addition to the tally in the recent past was recorded at 66 cases on September 19. On Wednesday, the city had seen 112 cases and no death, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 136 in the last 24 hours and stood at 11,28,912, leaving the city with an active caseload of 805. As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 15 and 21 was 0.011 per cent.

So far, 1,82,54,684 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 7,266 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. A total of 7,643 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the preceding 24-hour period. The caseload doubling time is 6,746 days, BMC data showed.

