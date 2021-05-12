Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended by 15 days, decision today

The Maharashtra government is considering extending lockdown in the state by 15 days. The Covid-19 task force has suggested the state government to extend the lockdown period to tide over the crisis. Although cases have shown a downward trend, the state government is of the view that strict restrictions on the movement of people should continue.

A decision regarding the extension of lockdown is likely to be taken during a Cabinet meeting which is slated for today evening. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked Muslims to keep Eid celebrations low-key in view of the pandemic.

The state government had earlier extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 15. The sweeping curbs were imposed in the state from April 14 to break the coronavirus transmission chain. The government has allowed only emergency services during the lockdown including the centres for vaccination against Covid-19. Vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are functioning for four hours daily (7 am to 11 am).

The western state reported 40,956 new cases of Covid-19 and 793 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai registered 1,717 cases of infection and 51 fatalities.

Latest India News