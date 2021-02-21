Sunday, February 21, 2021
     
Maharashtra: Thane records 508 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Thane Updated on: February 21, 2021 11:05 IST
Thane has added 508 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,60,176, an official said on Sunday. Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus has claimed the life of eight more persons, taking the death toll in the district rose to 6,235, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,49,910 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.05 per cent.

As of now, there are 4,031 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,667, while the death toll stands at 1,202, an official from the district administration said.

