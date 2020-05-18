Maharashtra Lockdown 4.0: Offices to liquor shops. Full list of what's allowed, what's not in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Lockdown 4.0: Local to liquor shop. Full list of what's allowed, what's not in Mumbai

Maharashtra government is expected to come up with this own set of guidelines today. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with over 31,000 COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Maharashtra had announced the extension of lockdown in the state till May 31. Maharashtra reported the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,347 cases were identified with 63 deaths, taking the tally to 33,053 cases and 1,198 deaths. On the other hand, Mumbai crossed the 20,000-mark with 20,150 cases and 734 deaths. Mumbai reported 1,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 cases in Pune reach 3,454 cases and 188 deaths.

While 63 patients succumbed to coronavirus today, the death count in Maharashtra has reached 1198. Out of the 63 patients, 38 are from Mumbai, nine from Pune, six from Aurangabad, three each from Solapur and Raigad, and one each from Thane, Panvel, Latur and Amravati.

The movement of people shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities.

The state governments are allowed to decide inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses. For intra-state movement, the mutual consent of the states involved are required.

The inter-state movement of all types of goods or cargo (including empty trucks) will be permitted.

Offices are urged to practice remote working facilities such as work from home.

Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones. People are not allowed to enter or exit these areas. Only health care professionals and essential service providers will be permitted to enter or exit containment zones. The state will now decide the containment areas following the guidelines provided by health ministry.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, parks, theatres will remain shut.

Restaurants can operate kitchens for home delivery of foods. Otherwise, hotels and other hospitality services will remain closed.

Mumbai suburban railway are not allowed in fourth phase of lockdown. So are the metro rail services.

Liquor shops in Mumbai will remain shut as social distancing norms were violated. Home-delivery of liquor will be allowed in lockdown 4.0.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited.

Wearing of face cover of masks is compulsory in all public places.

The Centre has allowed e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart to deliver non-essential products in red zones.

For social gatherings like marriages, up to 50 people are allowed. The maximum number of people that are permitted in funeral or last rites is 20. Social distancing norms must be strictly followed.

