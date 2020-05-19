Mumbai Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Full list of what's allowed, what's not in your city till May 31

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Full list of what's allowed, what's not in your city till May 31

Maharashtra is India's India's worst-affected state in terms of coronavirus infections and deaths with over 33,000 cases reported in the state so far. Of these, Mumbai has reported more than 20,000 confirmed cases. In the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown or lockdown 4.0, which began on 18 May, most of areas in Mumbai has been put into containment or "red" zones, which means the relaxations announced on Sunday will not apply to much of the city.

Extending the nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave states the authority to decide on the red, orange and green demarcation zones. Mumbai continues to be a red zone and hasn’t seen restrictions been eased. Following which, CM Uddhav Thackeray said it will be difficult to bring in relaxations due to the high number of contractions in the state.

This presents further problems for employees of essential services, as the city's main lifeline - the local trains - remain shut.

"Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented under lockdown 4," Mumbai Police said on, warning citizens that strict action would be taken against vehicles and people "travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency".

What's allowed, what's not in lockdown 4.0

The suburban railway system, more popularly known as local trains, remain non-functional till May 31. Metro services are suspended

Any kind of domestic or international air travel, except for security and medical reasons, will not be allowed

Educational institutions would not be opened till phase 4 draws to an end. The MHA has encouraged the practice of distance learning

Places of recreation like shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, parks, gymnasiums, bars and swimming pools to remain shut in Mumbai.

Restaurants and hotels can continue to deliver food to customers but no dining is allowed in their premises.

Cab services such as Ola and Uber cannot operate in Mumbai as it is still a red zone.

The containment zones will receive only essential services. No one is allowed to enter or exit these zones.

Religious congregation will not be allowed and no place of worship will be opened.

As Mumbai remains in the red zone, city police has made it clear that people travelling on the streets must produce permits for non-essential travel.

What is allowed in Mumbai

People can step out for essential activities, otherwise movement between 7 pm and 7 am is prohibited in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will decide whether to allow inter and intra state travel

Travel of goods and cargo vehicles has been permitted.

Home delivery of liquor is allowed, however no liquor shops will be open in Mumbai as there is a chance of violation of social distancing norms. Liquor shops in the city were closed earlier this month by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Offices have been urged to practice staggered working hours, work from home and regular sanitization procedures

E-commerce firms can deliver goods, including non-essential ones, in the red zones

Shops and markets can function with staggered timings in place. Customers must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from each other.

