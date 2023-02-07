Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Hillary Clinton set to visit Ellora Caves today; security beefed up in Aurangabad

Hillary Clinton's India visit: Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton will pay a visit to the world-famous Ellora Caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday. According to an official, Clinton will reach Aurangabad on Tuesday afternoon and head to Khultabad town for an overnight stay.

Clinton, who is currently on her India visit, is also set to visit the Grishneshwar temple, which is the 12th jyotirlinga in the country. The official also said that the security has been beefed up as around 100 policemen will be deployed for her security during the Aurangabad trip.

Earlier on Monday, February 6, Clinton announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of 50 million dollars for women to fight climate change in association with the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) founded by late activist Ela Bhatt.

Clinton attends programme in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years of SEWA

According to her, the fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education. She also attended a programme in Ahmedabad on February 5 to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt, who passed away in November last year.

Speaking on the ‘Global Climate Resilience Fund’, Clinton said Clinton Global Initiative, Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Algorand Foundation, Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and the American India Foundation will be working with SEWA.

“These will be some of the partners with SEWA to begin to address this very significant challenge. We are going to be working over the next months and years with SEWA and all of these committed organisations and others who will join because this is not a problem just for SEWA,” she said.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad: Hillary Clinton hails Indian women who suffer burnt of heatwaves to support their families

Clinton visited pan workers in Gujarat

It should be mentioned here that the former US secretary of state also visited salt pan workers in the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Monday (February 6) and learnt from them the process of salt production and the hardships faced by them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News