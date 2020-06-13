Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra in next 24 hours: IMD

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Maharashtra.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to occur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, informed Mohan Lal Sahu, Deputy Director at IMD Nagpur.

With the arriving of monsoon in the western states, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and also at number of places in Gujarat.

An official at IMD Ahmedabad, M Mohanty said, "Gujarat will get a good amount of rainfall during next 5 days. There will be widespread rain today and tomorrow in the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in central, north Gujarat and Saurashtra today. Monsoon will enter Gujarat in next 24 hours."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' warning to 3 states with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 13 (today) and June 14 (tomorrow). As per IMD, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Goa and Konkan regions will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

IMD has also forcasted that ODisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh will receive moderate to heavy rainfall duing the same time.

The forcast has been made in light of a low-pressure system that has formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest regions above Bay of Bengal.

