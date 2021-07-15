Maharashtra Cabinet approves proposal to raise retirement age of health dept officials

Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
Rajesh Tope has said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and request him to provide an adequate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra.

Published on: July 15, 2021 7:52 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the age limit for the retirement of Health Department officials from 61 years to 62 years, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Tope said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and request him to provide an adequate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra needs 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses every month, he asserted.

He also informed that no new case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported.

(With ANI inputs)

