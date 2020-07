Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation as 16 staff members test COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after 16 members of his staff tested COVID-19 positive. Out of the 16 who have tested positive, 2 had were found positive 8 days ago while the rest of them were tested positive later.

Koshiyari will undergo a COVID-19 test in the coming days if required.

Another 100 staff members at Raj Bhawan were also tested for coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage