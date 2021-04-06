Uddhav govt moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC order for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Image Source : PTI Ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra government Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order directing the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“We have filed an appeal on behalf of state government against the Bombay High Court of yesterday,” said Maharashtra standing counsel Sachin Patil. After the high court order on Monday, Deshmukh, a veteran politician from Vidarbha, resigned from the state government.

The high court had said that this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry.

Singh, in his plea filed on March 25, sought the CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

