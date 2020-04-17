Maharashtra govt allows select activities in non-hotspots from April 20. Full List

Representational Image

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will allow a number of select activities in "non-hotspots" from April 20, news agency ANI reported today. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health on Friday, 3205 cases and 194 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra. About 300 of these either migrated, discharged or were cured.

ACTIVITIES TO BE ALLOWED IN 'NON-HOTSPOTS' OF MAHARASHTRA FROM APRIL 20:

All health services

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Operations of coconut, cashew and spice plantations

Operation of animal husbandry farms

Bank branches

ATMs

E-commerce companies

